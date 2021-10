What started off as a casual checkup turned into a lifesaving encounter for a Lackawanna County resident. The ROAM (Remote Older Adult Monitoring) program has visited local parks due to COVID-19 indoor restrictions throughout Lackawanna County since this past April, thanks to the organizing of the Lackawanna Area Agency on Aging. ROAM is a sponsored program of the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties that focuses on older adults’ blood pressure and blood oxygen levels. Each week, a collaborative of volunteers and staff meet with residents of various healthy aging campuses while a registered nurse serves as the supervisor of all routine checks.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO