Throughout the history of world civilizations, the welfare of the entire humanity, particularly the defenseless and downtrodden, has been one of the central concerns of conscientious social thinkers . In modern times, philosophers, political scientists and statesmen have defined the state as a positive entity created to foster the multi-faceted development of all its living beings. Regrettably, however, most of the states in the Middle East and Africa care little for their citizens in our so-called civilized, modern times.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 3 DAYS AGO