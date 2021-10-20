CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopa, CA

Jump on Hoopa’s rainy forecast today

 8 days ago

(HOOPA, CA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Hoopa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoopa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cWwvKKC00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

