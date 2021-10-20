Wednesday has sun for Marlinton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARLINTON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marlinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marlinton:

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.