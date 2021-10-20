New Town Weather Forecast
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 47 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
