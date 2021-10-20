CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

New Town Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cWwv63H00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

