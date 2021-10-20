Leon Weather Forecast
LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
