Leon, WV

Leon Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cWwuz6q00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

