Cloudy forecast for Beulah? Jump on it!

(BEULAH, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Beulah Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beulah:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly Cloudy High 44 °F, low 19 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 50 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 22 mph



