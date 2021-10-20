CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Cloudy forecast for Beulah? Jump on it!

Beulah Bulletin
Beulah Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BEULAH, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Beulah Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beulah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cWwuxLO00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 44 °F, low 19 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 27 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Beulah Bulletin

Beulah Bulletin

Beulah, ND
17
Followers
275
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beulah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy