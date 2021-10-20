Cloudy forecast for Beulah? Jump on it!
(BEULAH, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Beulah Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beulah:
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly Cloudy
- High 44 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0