Wednesday sun alert in Lovell — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(LOVELL, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lovell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lovell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cWwuuhD00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 37 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
