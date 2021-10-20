CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Mountain, MS

Blue Mountain Weather Forecast

Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 8 days ago

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWwur3200

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mountain, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain, MS
64
Followers
308
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy