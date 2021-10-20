Blue Mountain Weather Forecast
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
