Sibley, IA

A rainy Wednesday in Sibley — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Sibley News Watch
 8 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Sibley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sibley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cWwulzu00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

