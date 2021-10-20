CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan McCain Says 'The View' Host Joy Behar 'Might Have Hated Me'

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Thanks to their opposing political views, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar often clashed on "The View"—and McCain has revealed that one spat sparked a panic...

BET

Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Meghan McCain Attacking Her In Memoir

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain slammed The View, after leaving the show just a few months ago, in a new memoir titled Bad Republican. Whoopi Goldberg is finally responding. On Oct. 25 in New York City, paparazzi asked the 65-year-old EGOT legend about McCain’s comments, saying the show was a “toxic” work environment.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former "The View" Host Says She Has PTSD From Her Time on the Show

The View has had 22 permanent co-hosts over its 25 seasons, some of whom only last a season or two, while others—like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar—have stuck with the show for a decade or more. For some hosts, it's an unforgettable experience that helps them go on to pursue bigger and better things. Meredith Vieira left, for instance, to take over Katie Couric's hosting gig on the Today show. But there's at least one former View host who found the whole experience traumatic. Read on to find out which star described her time on the show as "very, very, hard."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

Meghan McCain Rips Lindsey Graham: He Isn’t Part of My Family, And Hasn’t Been for ‘A Very Long Time’

Meghan McCain rebuked Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for presuming to speak on behalf of her family with his recent comments about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. McCain has been in the news of late thanks to Bad Republican, her new audio memoir in which she spoke about her toxic relationship with her former co-hosts on The View. In another part of her memoir, however, she referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “funeral crashers,” while reflecting on her anger over their presence at the funeral service of her father, the late Senator John McCain.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Meghan McCain Appears On ‘Hannity’ To Talk “Toxic” Environment Of “The View’

Meghan McCain appeared on Fox News’ Hannity on Tuesday to talk further about her departure from The View, as she said that she was “targeted” as the “token conservative” on the show. Host Sean Hannity opened the segment by playing clips from The View in which Joy Behar bluntly told McCain she did not miss her while she was on maternity leave, and another where Whoopi Goldberg told her to “please stop talking.” McCain, who has an audio memoir out called Bad Republican, said that she was treated differently on the show because of her politics. “It’s all very personal,” McCain said. “That’s...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

Why Whoopi Goldberg And Oprah Didn't Speak To Each Other For Years

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg have been knocking down barriers and making history as influential Black women in the entertainment industry for decades. They showed their trailblazing power when they joined forces in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Color Purple," a feminist work that brought the struggle for empowerment of Black American women to the mainstream, as New Republic pointed out.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Meghan McCain Reveals Candid Details About The View Exit And Backstage Problems

ABC’s The View has seen plenty of co-hosts leave over the years, all departing for their own specific set of reasons. Yet Meghan McCain’s recent departure is seemingly proving to be one of its more dramatic exits. The conservative host announced her departure from the daytime staple back in July, citing her desire to do new things and commit more time to her newborn child and family. Many have wondered whether McCain would be discussing her time on the tumultuous talk show, and it now appears she’s ready to chat. She’s not only written a book on the matter but also engaged in a lengthy interview in which she candidly shared behind-the-scenes-details.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines React to Meghan McCain Slamming 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines are shrugging off former co-star Meghan McCain's accusations in her new audio memoir Bad Republican that The View is a "toxic" workplace. The two ABC talk show panelists were asked by TooFab while leaving the New York City set Thursday about McCain's recent criticisms of the show after her exit in July.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Sara Haines Advocates for Hellish Prison Conditions on ‘The View’

The panel kicked things off by discussing what justice should look like for the gunman behind 2018’s Parkland school massacre now that he’s pleaded guilty. While Joy Behar said she was in favor of the death penalty in such extreme cases (especially now that DNA testing can help minimize wrongful convictions), Haines argued that forcing prisoners to live with the consequences might be an even worse punishment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ On ‘The View’: She Had ‘Open Disdain’ For Me

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’. “When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘The View’ Audiences Renew Calls for Ana Navarro to Stay As Permanent Host: “Keep It Rolling!”

After today’s episode of The View, audiences are calling for contributor Ana Navarro to remain on the ABC talk show’s panel permanently. Since controversial co-host Meghan McCain exited the show, Navarro has regularly appeared on the series’ landmark 25th season, maintaining her friendly, witty rapport with permanent hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Meghan McCain Rips The View's Covid Test Fiasco: 'A Waste of Taxpayers' Money'

Amid a week of press to promote her new audiobook, "Bad Republican," Meghan McCain stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked about her time on The View. While McCain spent the bulk of the episode discussing her personal experience on the ABC talk show — she feels she was "bullied" out of her job — she was also asked about The View's latest scandal, in which Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro received positive COVID test results (they turned out to be false positives) just seconds before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to take the stage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Staff Reportedly Banned from Talking About Meghan McCain

The View may be actively trying to forget Meghan McCain (36) and her time as a co-host. Following McCain’s departure from the show, the former co-host picked up a job at Daily Mail as a columnist and will soon be releasing her audiobook memoir, Bad Republican. While that’s good news for McCain, producers feel that the celebrity’s new developments may be detrimental to the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan McCain slams Ivanka and Jared for ‘crashing’ her father’s funeral: ‘They had no business being there’

Three years later, Meghan McCain is still angry that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended her father’s funeral, she says.“They should never have come,” Ms McCain told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I remember seeing them and seeing her specifically. They had no God-d*** business being there and it’s something that still angers me, clearly.”John McCain, the six-term Republican senator and two-time presidential candidate, had pointedly declined to invite then-president Donald Trump to his funeral in 2018. By that time, Mr McCain was deep into a feud with Mr Trump, who blamed the senator for sinking his...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Meghan McCain Likens ‘The View’ to ‘Ellen’ in Scorched-Earth Interview

Meghan McCain has gone scorched-earth on The View. The host of four years, who left in August, has a memoir out this week on Audible—and what better way to promote it than to drop a series of juicy teasers? The highlights are roughly what one would expect: McCain said she feels as though she has “post-traumatic stress” from publicly feuding with Donald Trump while her father, John McCain, was sick and after he died. Her anxiety peaked in January, when she returned from maternity leave and was greeted by Joy Behar saying, “I did not miss you—zero!”
CELEBRITIES
