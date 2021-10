OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Governor Gavin Newsom received a COVID booster shot from the state’s top health official at a press event to highlight the state’s ongoing vaccination push. Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly gave Newsom the booster shot at the Asian Health Center in Oakland’s Chinatown Wednesday morning. Both came to the center to urge people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot to extend their vaccine protection. The governor noted that while he originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he was getting a Moderna booster to demonstrate the safety of mixing and matching vaccines...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO