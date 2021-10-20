CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campo, CA

Campo Weather Forecast

Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 8 days ago

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

