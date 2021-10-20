Campo Weather Forecast
CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
