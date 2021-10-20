Lutcher Daily Weather Forecast
LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
