4-Day Weather Forecast For Moscow
MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
