CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman, WY

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 8 days ago

(LYMAN, WY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Lyman, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lyman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cWwtUye00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyman, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Lyman Times

Lyman Times

Lyman, WY
14
Followers
307
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lyman Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy