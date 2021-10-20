Another cloudy day in Onawa — make the most of it with these activities

(ONAWA, IA.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Onawa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onawa:

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 57 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 59 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.