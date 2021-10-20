CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onawa, IA

Another cloudy day in Onawa — make the most of it with these activities

Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 8 days ago

(ONAWA, IA.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Onawa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onawa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cWwtT5v00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Newsbreak
Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
16
Followers
345
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy