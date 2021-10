The international break is in the books and Lower.com Field will return decked in black and gold for Columbus Crew soccer again this weekend. It’s the 29th game of the MLS regular season for the Crew as the team hosts Inter Miami in the first encounter between these two clubs in Ohio. The match starts a five-game stretch for the Black & Gold in 15 days that will determine the team’s MLS Cup playoff destiny.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO