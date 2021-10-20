Wells Weather Forecast
WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
