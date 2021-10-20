Wells Weather Forecast

WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 51 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 49 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



