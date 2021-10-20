CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, MN

Wells Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cWwsPJY00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

