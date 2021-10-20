Daily Weather Forecast For Valentine

VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of t-storms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 40 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.