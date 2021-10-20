CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Valentine

Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 8 days ago

VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0cWwsMub00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of t-storms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 40 °F, low 27 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
12
Followers
279
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy