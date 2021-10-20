Conrad Daily Weather Forecast
CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0