4-Day Weather Forecast For Canisteo
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0