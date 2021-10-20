Davenport Daily Weather Forecast
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
