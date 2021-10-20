3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Rugby

(RUGBY, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rugby Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rugby:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly Cloudy High 43 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 45 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 45 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.