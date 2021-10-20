CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, SD

Mission Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0cWwsBCc00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Widespread light snow then scattered rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 39 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

