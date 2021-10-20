Mission Daily Weather Forecast
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Widespread light snow then scattered rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
