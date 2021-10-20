Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Argos
(ARGOS, IN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Argos:
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
