Shoals, IN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 8 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Shoals, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shoals:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cWws5zV00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

