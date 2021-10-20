CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday rain in Morenci meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Morenci Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morenci:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cWws3E300

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morenci, MI
With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

