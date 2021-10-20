CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dannemora, NY

Wednesday has sun for Dannemora — 3 ways to make the most of it

Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 8 days ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dannemora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dannemora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWws2LK00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while areas of frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora, NY
