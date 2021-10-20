Daily Weather Forecast For Hollandale
HOLLANDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0