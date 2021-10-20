Daily Weather Forecast For Hollandale

HOLLANDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.