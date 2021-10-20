Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0