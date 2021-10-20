Daily Weather Forecast For Karnes City

KARNES CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.