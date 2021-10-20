Concrete Daily Weather Forecast
CONCRETE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light Rain
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
