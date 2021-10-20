Townsend Daily Weather Forecast

TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



