Daily Weather Forecast For Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
