4-Day Weather Forecast For Avalon

AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 65 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



