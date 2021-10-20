CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Avalon

Avalon News Beat
 8 days ago

AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cWwroT200

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

