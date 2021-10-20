Soda Springs Daily Weather Forecast

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 54 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 48 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.