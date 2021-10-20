CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roundup

 8 days ago

ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0cWwrj3P00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Roundup, MT
