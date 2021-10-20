Malad City Daily Weather Forecast
MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
