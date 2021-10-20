Weather Forecast For Boardman
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
