Barrow, AK

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

 8 days ago

(BARROW, AK.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Barrow, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Barrow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpOtr_0cWwrcsK00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Areas of blowing snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 28 °F, low 18 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 26 °F, low 17 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 26 °F, low 21 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 28 °F, low 20 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

