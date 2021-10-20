Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0