4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Widespread light snow then chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 27 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.