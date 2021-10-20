4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Widespread light snow then chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 27 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0