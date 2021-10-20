Wyalusing Weather Forecast
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
