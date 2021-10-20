4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinville

FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



