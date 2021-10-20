4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinville
FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0