Daily Weather Forecast For Hobart

HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



