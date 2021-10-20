Daily Weather Forecast For Hobart
HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
