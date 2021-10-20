Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of snow showers then rain and snow showers likely during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
