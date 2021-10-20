Kingman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
