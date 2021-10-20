Lawtey Daily Weather Forecast
LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
