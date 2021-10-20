Lawtey Daily Weather Forecast

LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.