Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0